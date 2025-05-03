Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
5
Split
30
Grad Zadar
40
Grad Makarska
78
33 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482,609
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$366,191
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$282,490
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S5 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$216,829
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 100 m²
This 100 m2 apartment with a terrace in the Zadar area is a perfect combination of comfort a…
$360,893
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
Price on request
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 163 m²
We present you a unique four-bedroom apartment in picturesque Novalja, island of Pag.This sp…
$284,116
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Apartment S6 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$235,121
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment S3 on the ground floor of a building for sale, Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo. T…
$217,880
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$407,196
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Zambratija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
Price on request
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 75 m²
Welcome to a cozy 75 m2 apartment with a terrace in a beautiful area of ​​Zadar!This apartme…
$319,308
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment on the first floor, view, 2 parking spaces, shared pool We are selling a…
$416,115
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 135 m²
This luxurious 135 m2 apartment with a terrace in the Zadar area provides full control of co…
$635,349
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S4 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$295,562
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
We are selling an apartment S2 on the ground floor with a garden, elevator, swimming pool, i…
$408,042
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
We are selling a ground floor apartment with a private pool, 300 meters from the sea and bea…
$380,589
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

