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Apartments for sale in Umag, Croatia

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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
For sale is a charming sea view apartment with a pool, located in a luxurious resort in Umag…
$397 155
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3 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
3 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment with a Large Garden in the First Row to the Sea in Umag An exceptional opportunity…
$575 720
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2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the center of the city of Umag, a highly touristic place on t…
$255 775
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1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Top offer! New finished apartments 600 m from the sea Luxury real estate Farkaš is sellin…
$201 281
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2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the center of the city of Umag, a highly touristic place on t…
$257 162
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2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the center of the city of Umag, a highly touristic place on t…
$248 233
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