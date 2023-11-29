Apartments for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13751 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€549,415
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Kasinska Sopnica, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Kasinska Sopnica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/2
I26637 Nike Grškovića
€369,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 13590 Donji Grad, Kneza Borne (Park Kneževa VMD) Three-room apartment …
€850,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/4
SALE, APARTMENT, CENTER, Trg žrtava fašizma (near Dzamije), 5-room, in an attractive and sou…
€480,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/6
I25897 Trg Petra Krešimira IV
€319,990
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
I25873 Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
€274,990
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Kneževa Park, Center Luxurious four-room apartment with an area of 180 m2 NKP on the 1st fl…
€2,00M
Leave a request

