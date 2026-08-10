Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Zagreb
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

;
3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
473 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Commercial premises with an area of 107.7 m2 are for sale in the very center of Zagreb in Am…
$610,933
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$327,451
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale is a modern penthouse with a panoramic view of the city, located in a new building,…
$608,096
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/2
I25462 Požarinje
$528,998
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$339,349
Leave a request
5 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
I25997 Bukovac
$653,221
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
I27353 Zajčeva
$365,361
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$335,988
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
-SALE, APARTMENT, Trešnjevka north, Trakoščanska street, 4-room, gross area 95m2, (apartment…
$354,289
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE, FLAT, Center, Vinogradska cesta, 4-bedroom, excellent, total area 218m2, net area 154m…
$663,185
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lucko, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 3
I28975 Podbrežje X
$236,920
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14848Zagreb, Bukovac GornjiA spacious and bright four-room apartment wi…
$397,947
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
I25596 Katalinić Jeretova
$349,862
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
I26982 Ive Serdara
$287,861
Leave a request
Apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
I29364 Luke Stiplošeka
$160,537
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
I26904 Šemovečka
$276,777
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
I27533 Tuškanova
$243,574
Leave a request
5 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/3
I24315 Vranićeva
$476,076
Leave a request
Apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/3
I24912 Klanječka
$156,341
Leave a request
Apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
I28829 Nadvina
$275,682
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Lucko, Croatia
5 room apartment
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15149 Zagreb, Siget A spacious five-room penthouse with a gross area …
$460,235
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
I28964 Božidara Magovca
$332,146
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
I25074 Jukićeva
$298,931
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
I28312 Križanićeva
$188,217
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
I28707 Španovićeva
$298,931
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 15302 Trnje, Vukovarska Street This beautiful, bright two-bedroom ap…
$322,972
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Center, Cvjetni trg A luxuriously decorated, beautiful three-room penthouse with a total ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/4
I26955 Ulica Hrvatskog sokola
$387,493
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
I26580 Gundulićeva
$620,007
Leave a request

Properties features in City of Zagreb, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go