Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Okrug
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished and equipped apartment of 80.37 m2 on the first floor …
€265,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, S5, 70 m2, terrace 20 m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peace…
€368,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished apartment of 65.31m2 on the first floor of the house. …
€209,000
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment with sea view, S1, 55m2, loggia 10m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peaceful…
€198,000
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment with sea view, S2, 55m2, loggia 10m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peaceful…
€198,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 20m2 in the high attic of a smaller…
€215,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the first floor of a smalle…
€215,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
€198,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
€198,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, apartment of 92,47 m2, on the third floor of a newly built building with an e…
€520,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir