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Apartments for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

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4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Supetar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Brač, Supetar, one bedroom apartment with parking and garage. Apartment  area of 31.64m2 + …
$219,159
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2 room apartment in Grad Supetar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Brac - Supetar Unfurnished apartment with secured parking of 45m2 for sale. The apartment c…
$271,066
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3 room apartment in Splitska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Brač, Splitska three-bedroom apartment 91 m2 with an outdoor parking space of 12 m2 100 m fr…
$346,041
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1 room apartment in Grad Supetar, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Brač, Supetar, one bedroom apartment of 34.40 m2 with a loggia of 6.58 m2, parking space of …
$213,392
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