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Apartments for sale in Pag, Croatia

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10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Nestled in the charming fishing village of Šimuni on Pag Island, this exclusive modern devel…
$419,726
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2 room apartment in Pag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 46.64 m2, on the first floo…
$409,482
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2 room apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 room apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Island of Pag, new building, luxurious two-room apartment of 94.4 m2, on the second and thir…
$634,409
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2 room apartment in Pag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 46.64 m2, on the first floo…
$247,996
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2 bedroom apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming fishing village of Šimuni on Pag Island, this exclusive modern devel…
$396,250
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2 bedroom apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Nestled in the charming fishing village of Šimuni on Pag Island, this exclusive modern devel…
$424,554
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3 room apartment in Pag, Croatia
3 room apartment
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The island of Pag, new building, luxury one bedroom apartment of 46.64 m2, on the first floo…
$472,923
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2 bedroom apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Nestled in the charming fishing village of Šimuni on Pag Island, this exclusive modern devel…
$407,572
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2 room apartment in Pag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment on the waterfront, first row, Island Pag, 49.49m2 In a traditional building right …
$184,895
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2 bedroom apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming fishing village of Šimuni on Pag Island, this exclusive modern devel…
$401,911
Leave a request
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