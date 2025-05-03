Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
5
Split
30
Grad Zadar
40
Grad Makarska
78
22 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Marina, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New apartment in a great location, 100 m from the sea, garden, S1 We are selling a new ap…
$259,622
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S2 in a new building on the high ground floor, 250 meters from t…
$241,304
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a luxurious furnished penthouse apartment on the third floor, Okrug Gornji, i…
$366,191
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling an S2 apartment with a garden on the ground floor of a new building in Okrug …
$176,171
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Beautifully decorated house with 3 apartments for sale, 250 m from the beaches and 250 m fro…
Price on request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
The picturesque charming town of Rovinj located on the west coast of the Istrian peninsula w…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment S3 on the ground floor of a building for sale, Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo. T…
$217,880
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
Price on request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Basanija, Croatia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
This beautiful house is located only 400 meters from the sea and the beach, close to shops, …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Zambratija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment on the first floor, view, 2 parking spaces, shared pool We are selling a…
$416,115
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S4 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$295,562
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
We are selling an apartment S2 on the ground floor with a garden, elevator, swimming pool, i…
$408,042
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
We are selling a ground floor apartment with a private pool, 300 meters from the sea and bea…
$380,589
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury duplex penthouse on the second floor, large terrace, 2 parking spaces, shared pool …
$728,202
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

