Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Biograd na Moru
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€459,837
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​71.76 m2, in a tourist co…
€401,878
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-room apartment with a total net area of ​​46.27 m2, in a tourist co…
€247,523
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​101.90 m2, in a tourist c…
€545,138
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-bedroom apartment with a total net area of ​​48.86 m2, in a tourist…
€249,179
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€233,791
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​62.83 m2, in a tourist co…
€351,853
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
New construction, two-room apartment 76.94 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar On the second floor of…
€199,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir