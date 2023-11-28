Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 55m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment consists of two bedrooms, bathroom,…
€150,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment for adaptation in the center with a sea view, 72.60 m2 A spacious apartment with a…
€146,000
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Grebastica, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Grebastica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
Attractive apartment with a sea view in Grebaštica, 47 m2 For sale is a fully furnished and …
€220,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated apartment in Šibenik’s old town center, 30 m2 For sale is a completely renovated a…
€120,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, 89.50 m2, Šibenik The modernly decorated apartment is located on the secon…
€315,000
