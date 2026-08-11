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Apartments for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

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25 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in a peaceful and pleasant part of Žaborić, just 300 meters from a beautiful sandy b…
$310,269
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Located in a peaceful and pleasant part of Žaborić, just 300 meters from a beautiful sandy b…
$410,928
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5 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 5s, 155 m2, Šibenik – Center In the center of the city of Šibenik, on the waterfro…
$642,149
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2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, 102m2, Šibenik-Crnica The apartment is located in the attic of a house wit…
$287,860
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2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
2-bedroom apartment, 65m2, Šibenik – Center The apartment consists of two residential units,…
$195,966
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2 room apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
New build apartment with garden, Grebaštica, 63.49 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$224,938
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3 room apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Žaborić, close to Šibenik, beautiful penthouse of 76.65 m2 on the 2nd floor of a new residen…
$380,645
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2 room apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in Žaborić with sea View, 47.8 m² The apartment in Žaborić is located …
$193,752
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2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/12
2-bedroom apartment, 60m2, Šibenik – Vidici On the second floor of a residential building wi…
$176,037
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Luxurious and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Žaborić, 150 meters from the bea…
$712,143
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4 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Šibenik, 1st row by the sea, area of 150 m2, on the 1st floor, south orientation, comfortabl…
$599,805
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3 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, 85.62 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S3 is located on the first floor o…
$276,496
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2 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Two-Bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.81m² Duplex t…
$281,693
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3 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 3 s, 140.63 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S4 is located on the second floor of…
$447,029
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Apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
Apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build Apartment with Garden, Grebaštica, 46.17 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$163,575
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Apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment with a share in commercial space in the heart of the old town, Šibenik, Th…
$90,178
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Located in a peaceful and pleasant part of Žaborić, just 300 meters from a beautiful sandy b…
$249,696
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Apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartment 1 bedrooms, 42m2, Šibenik-Šubićevac The apartment consists of a bedroom, hallway, …
$162,752
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3 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Duplex two-bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.81m² Duplex t…
$325,835
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Apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
Apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom apartment, 41.09 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S2 is located on the ground flo…
$128,749
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2 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.26m² A comfortable t…
$279,866
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Apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
Apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in Grebaštica with sea view, 1 bedroom, 46.17 m² This attractive apartment is loca…
$163,575
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Apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
Apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom apartment, 50.91 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S1 is located on the ground flo…
$168,336
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2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, 84 m2, Šibenik-Varoš The newly renovated apartment consists of two bedroom…
$226,967
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Apartment 27 rooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment 27 rooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 27
Area 2 198 m²
Šibenik - Mandalina Construction started in Šibenik - Mandalina area This is a project wit…
Price on request
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