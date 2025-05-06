Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Krk, Croatia

17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Stan Grad Immobilien presents an exceptional apartment built according to a contemporary arc…
$285,160
Close
Apartment in Krk, Croatia
Apartment
Krk, Croatia
Area 185 m²
I28053 Kvarnerska
$1,06M
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$969,545
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
From our agency's offer of excellent real estate in the northern Adriatic, a modern apartmen…
$677,269
Close
3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14019 Krk, the old town center near the waterfront A spacious and fu…
$430,254
2 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
I28142 Ul. Svetog Ivana
$283,985
1 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Among the rich selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, a remarkable apartme…
$285,160
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Within the extensive and diverse portfolio of Stan Grad Immobilien, this apartment stands ou…
$307,332
Close
5 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
$941,081
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Within the diverse and carefully curated selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobi…
$500,740
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$889,700
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Among the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic offered by the agency Stan …
$1,06M
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
In the real estate offer of the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, on the island of Krk, there is …
$1,08M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We offer a very high-quality apartment for a tourist stay in the northern Adriatic on the us…
$333,428
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Completely renovated apartment on the first floor of a palace in the old town close to churc…
$384,964
Close
4 room apartment in Muraj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Muraj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
I26570 Creska/Mali Kartec
$1,07M
3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
$487,148
