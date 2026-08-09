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Apartments for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

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Makarska
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76 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/4
The Hills Residence in Makarska is a cutting-edge residential complex that brings modern arc…
$321,438
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Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$193,068
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$270,229
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living A unique project bringing a new dimension o…
$303,772
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2 bedroom apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
We present a new luxury project in Makarska, consisting of three buildings, each with 40 res…
$317,910
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3 bedroom apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
At an exceptional location in Makarska, in a quiet area with views of Biokovo and just a few…
$355,829
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S32 – Third floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$242,987
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S3 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$237,678
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
Enjoy Luxury and Comfort: HILLS RESIDENCE Project in Makarska The HILLS RESIDENCE project re…
$308,577
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
Makarska: Your Oasis of Luxury and Elegance A unique project bringing a new dimension of lux…
$310,949
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Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$195,693
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3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$417,757
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Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/4
Makarska: Your Oasis of Luxury and Elegance A unique project bringing a new dimension of lux…
$244,034
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
Makarska: Your Oasis of Luxury and Elegance A unique project bringing a new dimension of lux…
$308,996
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/4
Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living A unique project bringing a new dimension o…
$200,688
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S19 – Second floor In one of the quieter locations …
$293,219
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
THE CUSTOMER DOES NOT PAY BROKER COMMISSION!Luxury residential building under construction, …
$312,279
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3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/4
Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living A unique project bringing a new dimension o…
$464,174
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$338,105
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$313,776
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2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S5 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$222,405
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Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/4
Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living A unique project bringing a new dimension o…
$198,623
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/4
Makarska: Your Oasis of Luxury and Elegance A unique project bringing a new dimension of lux…
$210,988
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$191,763
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S25 – Second floor In one of the quieter locations …
$201,679
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Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/4
Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living A unique project bringing a new dimension o…
$208,355
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$143,819
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Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$199,683
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living A unique project bringing a new dimension o…
$395,807
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
At an exceptional location in Makarska, in a quiet area with views of Biokovo and just a few…
$365,239
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Property types in Grad Makarska

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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