Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Makarska
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Makarska, Bili brig, two bedroom apartment of 72 m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential buildi…
€299,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
THE CUSTOMER DOES NOT PAY BROKER COMMISSION! Luxury residential building under construction…
€258,375
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
THE CUSTOMER DOES NOT PAY BROKER COMMISSION!Luxury residential building under construction, …
€270,730
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
THE CUSTOMER DOES NOT PAY BROKER COMMISSION! Luxury residential building under construction…
€330,928
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
THE CUSTOMER DOES NOT PAY BROKER COMMISSION! Luxury residential building under construction…
€321,383
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Luxury residential building under construction, with an open view of the sea. This beautifu…
€300,450
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Luxury residential building under construction, with an open view of the sea. This beautifu…
€263,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir