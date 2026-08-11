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Apartments for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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Crikvenica
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21 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$107,589
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$175,461
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$176,680
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
ID CODE: 139-166
$365,865
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Dramalj, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 129-817
$603,412
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
ID CODE: 139-207
$734,341
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$119,725
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For sale is a modern apartment located in a quiet part of Crikvenica, within easy reach of t…
$322,418
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$221,972
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 33 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$256,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$141,780
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$137,367
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
On an elevated location overlooking the city center, a modern, top-quality apartment is for …
$346,798
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$134,396
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$189,842
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$160,389
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale is a modern apartment located on the second floor of a quality new building in a pr…
$357,591
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$148,860
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$205,936
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
For sale is an elegant apartment located on the second floor of a modern building with a tot…
$340,004
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2 room apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with Panoramic Sea View, 61.80 sqm, Selce In Selce, repeatedly acclaimed as the be…
$337,682
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Property types in Grad Crikvenica

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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