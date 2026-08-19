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Apartments for sale in Grad Vodice, Croatia

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23 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Srima, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Srima, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
Description of object: We offer a new luxury apartment in an exceptional location just 100 m…
$776,376
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Srima, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Srima, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 264 m²
Description of object: In the second row from the sea, right next to the beautiful pebble be…
$857,955
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 room apartment in Srima, Croatia
2 room apartment
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Srima with Terrace, 43.98 m2 Located in Srima, a neighborhood near …
$155,002
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The C villa consists of a total of four units: an apartment with a private pool on the groun…
$751,187
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Apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/3
FOR SALE, APARTMENT, VODICE, 30 m2 An apartment is for sale in the historic old town of Vodi…
$114,037
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2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in Vodice with sea view, new building, 81.11 m2 A two-room apartment i…
$365,361
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Discover your ideal vacation spot in the heart of Dalmatia! Just 60 meters from the crystal-…
$590,117
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Discover your ideal vacation spot in the heart of Dalmatia! Just 60 meters from the crystal-…
$452,200
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$1,21M
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3 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
Three-room apartment in Vodice with sea view, new construction, 138.83 m2 A spacious three-r…
$531,434
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2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartment in a new building, Vodice, 85.52 m2 The apartment in Vodice is located on t…
$276,788
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$415,937
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2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment in Vodice with sea view, new building, 97.07 m2 A three-room apartment in…
$509,291
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Discover your ideal vacation spot in the heart of Dalmatia! Just 60 meters from the crystal-…
$539,261
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2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment with galleries and a large terrace in Vodice A spacious and bright apa…
$243,574
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$631,384
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3 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Two residential units in one, Vodice, 106.96 m² In the heart of a peaceful neighborhood in V…
$243,574
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Discover your ideal vacation spot in the heart of Dalmatia! Just 60 meters from the crystal-…
$544,034
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$1,21M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$434,779
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2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-room apartment with sea view, Vodice, new building, 97.11 m2 The two-room apartment in V…
$387,504
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Discover your ideal vacation spot in the heart of Dalmatia! Just 60 meters from the crystal-…
$753,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Discover your ideal vacation spot in the heart of Dalmatia! Just 60 meters from the crystal-…
$503,690
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