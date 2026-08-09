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Apartments for sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

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11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/3
In Novigrad, a modern ground-floor apartment in a new building is available in an exclusive …
$597,171
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
In Novigrad, a modern and functional apartment S5 is for sale, located on the 1st floor of a…
$428,300
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
In one of the most sought-after locations in Novigrad, a renovated apartment with a view of …
$449,907
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$626,083
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Apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a completely renovated apartment in Novigrad with a terrace and a beautiful sea …
$193,641
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3 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$667,142
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$614,899
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$611,841
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Apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$327,755
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$540,256
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the first floor in an exclusive new building with a sea view…
$538,959
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