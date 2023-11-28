Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

3 room apartment with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Three-room apartment, 99.50m2, Center In the center of the old part of the city of Zadar – …
€415,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 19672
€256,500
Close
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
€440,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
€850,000
Apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
I26818 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
€340,000
Apartment with terrace, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment with terrace, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I26817 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
€300,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
One-bedroom apartment 48 m2 in a new building, terrace of 100 m2, Borik, Zadar In the Borik …
€230,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, MOCIRE - Luxury apartment with a garden in a new building Zadar is both an atmosphe…
€295,000
Close
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Apartment in a beautiful villa with pool Only 5 kilometers from Zadar is t…
€230,000
Close
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PENINSULA - Apartment with an artistic signature in the center An artistic apartmen…
€310,000
Close
2 room apartment with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PETRČANE - Apartment in a new building, ground floor Apartment for sale in Petrčane…
€285,000
Close
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Expansion possibility in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Expansion possibility
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR SALE, APARTMENT, ZADAR, CLOSE TO THE CENTER – MARASKA PARK, MIROSLAVA KRLEŽE, 3 bedrooms…
€320,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment/Business space, 35 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of the building there …
€95,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-bedroom apartment with pool, 206 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground fl…
€500,000
2 room apartment with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment in an exceptional location, tourist potential, Zadar A two-room apartment with a n…
€240,000
