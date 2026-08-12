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Apartments for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

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47 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
In one of Zadar’s most exclusive districts, just seventy meters from the sea and in close pr…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,18M
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,82M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,83M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Description of the site: In a quiet and sought-after area of Kozhino, just 50 meters from th…
$479,527
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Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 3
Studio Apartment 21 m², Višnjik, Zadar A studio apartment with an area of 21 m² is located o…
$88,572
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
In one of Zadar’s most exclusive districts, just seventy meters from the sea and in close pr…
$904,998
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,57M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
In a peaceful location, 350 meters from the sea, lies a modern residential complex consistin…
$378,081
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In one of Zadar’s most exclusive districts, just seventy meters from the sea and in close pr…
$784,891
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3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
Four-Bedroom Family Apartment, €2,643/m², 1st Floor, 87 m², Bili brig, Zadar Located on the …
$254,645
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2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$487,148
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Apartment in Petrcane, Croatia
Apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
One-bedroom apartment, 54m2, terrace, pool – Petrčane In the town of Petrčane, just about 20…
$193,752
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Apartment in Petrcane, Croatia
Apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment, 54.35m2, terrace, pool – Petrčane In the town of Petrčane, just about…
$193,752
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3 room apartment in Petrcane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Penthouse, 140.18m2, Terrace, Pool – Petrčane, 140.18m2 In the town of Petrčane, just 200 me…
$498,219
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3 room apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment with pool, 135 m2, modern new building, 100 m from the sea, Kožino The apartment i…
$487,061
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3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR SALE, APARTMENT, ZADAR, CLOSE TO THE CENTER – MARASKA PARK, MIROSLAVA KRLEŽE, 3 bedrooms…
$354,289
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2 room apartment in Petrcane, Croatia
2 room apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Two-bedroom apartment, 63.05m2 – Terrace, Pool – Petrčane In the town of Petrčane, just abou…
$215,895
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3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$941,081
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Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/8
In a well-maintained building on Bulevar in Zadar, we are selling a two-bedroom apartment wi…
$203,716
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3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
In the very center of Zadar, in a building overlooking the Donat and Forum, there is a three…
$243,574
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2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-bedroom apartment with pool, 206 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground fl…
$553,577
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Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
I26818 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$376,432
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Apartment in Petrcane, Croatia
Apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment with resort amenities, first row to the sea In the town of Petrčane, in the first …
$498,219
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3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, near sea, parking, elevator, deliv…
$360,100
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3 room apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-room apartment with a terrace, 108 m2, sea view, 100m to the sea, Kožino The apartment…
$400,269
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3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Four-bedroom family apartment with a garden, 90 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of …
$269,038
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2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment, newly built, 100 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the first floor of the building…
$398,575
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Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment/Business space, 35 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of the building there …
$105,180
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Property types in Grad Zadar

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia

with Terrace
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