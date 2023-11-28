Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Krk, Croatia

3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, CITY OF KRK - two-story apartment with garden and swimming pool near the sea.…
€970,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
KRK CITY - Penthouse first row to the sea Three-room apartment with living room in an exce…
€595,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
City of Krk - Luxury apartment on the ground floor This beautiful apartment in a new build…
€466,875
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
