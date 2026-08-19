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Apartments for sale in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia

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13 properties total found
3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
I28066 Antuna Gustava Matoša
$143,820
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
I28268 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$341,068
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6 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13900 Velika Gorica, Center Luxurious six-room penthouse NKP 187.2 m…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
I26719 Nikole Tesle
$192,589
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
I28265 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$351,666
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
I28266 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$351,666
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
I26716 Nikole Tesle
$195,302
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5 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/5
I25696 Andrije Kačića Miošića
$314,432
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/5
I25697 Andrije Kačića Miošića
$314,432
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
I26717 Nikole Tesle
$193,132
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
I26714 Nikole Tesle
$195,302
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
I28264 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$313,202
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
I28267 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$341,068
Leave a request
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