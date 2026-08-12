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Pool Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
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85 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
This stunning villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 385 m2 of luxurious living space, set…
$760,330
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TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This stunning luxury villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 450 m2 of refined living space…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Premium villas in the project with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. A…
$3,46M
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House in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
House
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
If you're ready to buy a villa in Alanya Turkey, this exclusive collection of 18 modern home…
$817,239
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Premier Amenities Near Alanya Experience refi…
$537,043
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 680 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa in Bektas - Private Pool, Spa, and Gym Discover a world of luxury w…
$1,75M
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa for sale in Tepe, Alanya, offers 366 m2 of luxurious living sp…
$1,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views in Tepe Discover this charming 3-bedroom villa in t…
$385,270
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villa with Stunning Sea and Mountain Views in Tepe, Alanya The villa feat…
$385,270
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This beautiful villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 220 m2 of comfortable living space s…
$666,751
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2 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Charming 2-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views in Tepe The villa spans two floors and includes two…
$274,359
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House in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
House
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
This charming detached house, nestled in the serene natural surroundings of Dosemealtı, Anta…
$1,10M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Design complex 350 m from Cleopatra Beach. Area / beach: Cleopatra…
$408,942
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
This exquisite luxury villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 434 m2 of premium living spac…
$2,22M
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
This exceptional villa for sale offers 340 m2 of luxurious living space, set on a 500 m2 plo…
$922,312
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. What you get: Luxury villa 5+2 in the Bektash area with stunning sea views and a …
$1,81M
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2 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This delightful villa is located in the serene region of Demirtas, offering a perfect retrea…
$700,490
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
This stunning villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 280 m2 of modern living space, set on…
$994,278
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Floor 5/5
For citizenship For rent For investment What you get: A villa in a unique project in the …
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-made luxury villa 3+1 in the Tepe area. On construction: The construct…
$3,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
If you dream of owning your own home by the Mediterranean Sea, where every day begins with s…
$558,802
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 359 m²
This elegant villa for sale offers 359 m2 of luxurious living space, set on a 450 m2 plot. S…
$560,392
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa for sale in Tepe, Alanya, offers 300 m2 of modern living spac…
$2,10M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/20
What you get: The exclusive 3+1 duplex with private garden is a combination of comfort, luxu…
$332,331
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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