Terraced Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
46
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
65
Serik
55
28 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Separate villa 4 + 1, Paradise Town - Ella with terrace is located in the city of Belek. Alo…
$270,981
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
$1,96M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
5 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
LARES VİLLALARI, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN FİRMA ga…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
GOLDCİTY Fully Renovated Sea-View Villa in a Luxury Complex This stunning 3+1 villa, s…
$325,578
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Located in the heart of Kargıcak Alanya Damla Sitesi in Alanya, this stunning 3+1 twin villa…
$332,929
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keşefli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keşefli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale mirror villa in a villa complex near the sea, Demirtas district.  The complex consi…
$182,737
5 bedroom house in Alanya, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale 5+2 Luxury Villas With Turkish Citizenship at Complex in Bektas Alanya Alanya Lux…
$565,901
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale 3+1 Private Luxury Villa at Kemer Antalya Antalya / Kemer (Arslanbucak) Detached …
$669,663
3 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
on the sale of a villa 3+1 with furniture and household appliances, with its own pool in the…
$353,339
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new luxury projectOur villas are located in Oba area of ​​Alanya on an area of ​​2070 m2…
$701,297
2 room house in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room house
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/11
$86,579
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 3
Soul Residence, crafted by AADR in Alanya, stands majestically atop a rocky incline in the h…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a separate -position Villa 3+1 with your own pool, located in the…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Granada Villa in Kargicak, Alanya Discover luxury living with this 3+1 seaview villa, offer…
$601,930
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover luxury and innovation at Diamond Villa in Alanya , Turkey . Designed by the renowne…
Price on request
2 room house in Oba, Turkey
2 room house
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
$87,675
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in Kargıcak, Alanya, T Villas by AADR offers a refined living experience that blends…
$550,724
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful two-story villa located in a private complex in the Kargicak area of Alanya. The …
$211,365
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
A separate villa on the slope of the Toros mountains with amazing species characteristics is…
$570,130
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in Kargıcak, Alanya, T Villas by AADR offers a refined living experience that blends…
$550,116
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
VIP villas in Bektash, Alanya – Your dream becomes a reality! the proposal of the possibi…
$3,06M
2 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Villa for Sale in Alanya, Antalya   Discover this delightful 2+1 villa located in the …
$294,070
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey The project con…
$1,63M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Villa 5 rooms in Kızılcaşehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kızılcaşehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 810 m²
Number of floors 2
$398,921
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
We are proud to present you with an ultra-luxury and modern villa with a smart home system l…
$3,73M
