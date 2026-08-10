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Houses for sale in Silifke, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent Nature View Villas for Sale in Mersin Silifke Mersin continues to attract both l…
$602,332
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2 bedroom house in Silifke, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Semi-Detached Villas with Gardens in Mersin Silifke Silifke is a beautiful coastal di…
$206,879
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tasucu, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Tasucu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
$4,84M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
The concept of villa 2+1 for sale in Susanoglu from Remax Loca Silifke-Atayurt Features …
$175,435
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