Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
11
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a two-storey townhouse located in the elite, quiet area of Tepe…
€187,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villas with Indoor Car Park and Winter Garden in Dosemealti Altinkale Neighborhood The …
€763,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
€240,790
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
We present to your attention a new investment project in Alanya, Konakly district. Rest and…
€290,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Kuzdere, Turkey
3 room townhouse with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Kuzdere, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Kemer is one of the best tourist areas of Antalya. Near the complex of townhouses is the ent…
€560,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with garage in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with garage
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 184 m²
Townhouse from a developer in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak – the easternmost region of Alanya…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alanya-Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of the plot …
€290,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
ID AL 2047 DOCL & nbsp; Area: Alanya, Kargicak & nbsp; OBJECT FOR DESIGN & nbsp; Price: from…
€440,000

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir