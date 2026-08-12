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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
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199 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Detached Villas Just 300 M from the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Konaklı, a district of Alanya, is …
$764,959
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Well-Developed Project in the Center of Altıntaş Altıntaş, a district of Aks…
$331,098
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
City and Sea View Triplex Villa with Luxurious Amenities in Alanya The Tepe region in Alanya…
$1,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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5 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Complex with Indoor Parking and Forest Views in Konyaaltı This exclusive villa c…
$1,12M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 9-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden Near Golf Courses in Kadriye Serik Antalya This…
$1,55M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-Surrounded Triplex Villas with Sea Views in Alanya The detached villas are situated i…
$1,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and City Views Detached Villa in Alanya Kargıcak One of the most popular districts of A…
$1,85M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Social Amenities in a Gated Complex in Gedik, Serik, Antaly…
$167,420
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's most prestigious…
$398,345
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in a Secure Complex in Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is located i…
$419,128
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4 bedroom house in Beyrebucak, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beyrebucak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New Complete Property for Sale in Gazipaşa Beyrebucak Fully Furnished Wonderful Detached Ho…
Price on request
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
6-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa in Kemer Antalya The villa is located in Kemer, one of th…
$1,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Custom-Designed Villa with City, Castle, and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kestel, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,077
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5 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 485 m²
Floor 1
Elegant Design Sea View Villas in Alanya İncekum Elegant villas are in the developing areas …
$739,476
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Newly-Built Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is one …
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Detached Villa with Sea, City, and Mountain Views Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kargıcak Ka…
$1,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Luxury Villa for Sale in Antalya Kemer Çamyuva The luxury villa is locate…
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
City and Sea View Villa with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Alanya is one of Antalya’s most…
$3,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Seafront Villa with Private Pool and Pier in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan boasts a rich histo…
$4,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic View Ready for Residence Villas for Sale in Alanya Bektaş Villas for sale in Alany…
$699,433
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$295,878
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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