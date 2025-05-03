Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
46
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
65
Serik
55
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
140 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: what are you recoving: Villoklassalyuk…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
$3,21M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
$787,894
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
BEKTAŞ VILLA 5, BEKTAŞ LOCATION. IT IS 124 km from ANTALYA AIRPORT, 44 km from GAZIPAS…
$574,043
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies of Antalya and the region…
$363,349
Leave a request
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached villa with sea and mountain views in Kargicak, Alanya.   The villa for sale is on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
OBA / ALANYA 5  ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1000 m² LAND 520 m² VILLA SPECIAL PRIVATE …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For the Crown of Hands of Awards, you will recall: Villupremiumlassaspanoramic -grades of th…
$691,024
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
KONAKLI/ALANYA 3+1 DETACHED VILLA 200 M2 2 BALCONIES 2 TERRACES 2 TOILETS NUM…
$300,296
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas with panoramic sea views in …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
IN TEPE NEIGHBORHOOD FULL CASTLE AND SEA VIEW SUITABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP 3+1 180 M…
$430,425
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
on the sale of two -story   Villa   4+1 in the Karghydzhak - Alania region. The villa is 1…
$585,819
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 349 m²
Gorgeous villa from the developer on the seashore in the Karghydzhak region, Alania. Karg…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
BEKTAS ALANYA SUITABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP • 3 FLOOR 5+1 AMERICAN KITCHEN 255 M2 NET AREA …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
$514,220
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
LARES VİLLALARI, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN FİRMA ga…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 238 m²
First -class villas from the developer to Kargydzhak, Alania Our company Hayat Estate is p…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse yourself in the tranquil oasis of Prem…
$820,763
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
ALANYA / DINEK 4+2   450 M2 GARDEN 450M2 PRIVATE POOL BATH + SAUNA FULL VIEW …
$995,095
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 465 m²
Floor 3
A 3-storey villa of 6+1 planning in the Karghydzhak area is put on sale. The villa is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Floor 2
Little planning 3+1 is located in the Bektash area. A three -story villa with a total area o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1
The complex is located in Karghydzhak in the territory of 2720m2 and consists of five 2 -sto…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 336 m²
a premium complex of villas and apartments on the Alanian coast surrounded by the Tavriysk m…
$996,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 5 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 4
Attention! The Will complex in an ultramodern project in the demanded area both. The project…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/12
For the Crown of Hands of Enjoyarin Investigations, you will recover: elite comprehensillelp…
$945,846
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
The complex consists of 109 villas with high ceilings and large gardens. The complex has man…
$443,453
Leave a request

Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go