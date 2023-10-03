Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
3488
Alanya
1930
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1930
Doesemealti
57
Mersin
31
Gazipasa
21
Konyaalti
6
Kemer
5
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 137 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
3+1 Twin Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden in Alanya Tepe Alanya, situated to the…
€479,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction.   With great pl…
€1,55M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€460,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 228 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€450,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached House with Special Design in Antalya Konyaalti The detached house is located in Gey…
€3,08M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Kas, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone House with Uninterrupted Nature and Sea Views in a Large Garden in Antalya Kaş Kaş is …
€770,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea View Properties from Luxury Project in Alanya's Investment Region, Avsallar New apartmen…
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€636,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€201,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€253,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M

Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir