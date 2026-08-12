Seaview Houses for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
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224 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Detached Villas Just 300 M from the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Konaklı, a district of Alanya, is …
$764,959
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Kaş Peninsula This stunning vi…
$2,57M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Smart Home Systems, Walking Distance to the Sea in Antalya Lara Güzeloba Lar…
$670,836
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
City and Sea View Triplex Villa with Luxurious Amenities in Alanya The Tepe region in Alanya…
$1,77M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Villa with a Smart Home System and Infinity Pool in Bektaş Alanya The villa with a chic desi…
$3,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the best places…
$836,515
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Seafront Villa with Private Pool in Kaş Peninsula, Antalya Kaş Peninsula, one of the …
$3,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Sea View Real Estate with Spacious Area for Sale in Alanya Bektaş Located in Alanya, Bektaş …
$4,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-Surrounded Triplex Villas with Sea Views in Alanya The detached villas are situated i…
$1,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and City Views Detached Villa in Alanya Kargıcak One of the most popular districts of A…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 339 m²
Detached Villas with Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is a beautiful district …
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Furnished Sea-View Villa in Alanya with a Private Pool and Garden Alanya, one of the most po…
$809,021
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic Sea-view Villas with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Antalya Kargıcak, situated to…
$1,71M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$618,605
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Apartments Near the Amenities in Alanya Payallar Alanya Payallar is one of the favo…
$120,682
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Detached Villas with Private Pool and Nature View in Alanya Kızılcaşehir The villas …
$571,373
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Custom-Designed Villa with City, Castle, and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kestel, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,077
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5 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 485 m²
Floor 1
Elegant Design Sea View Villas in Alanya İncekum Elegant villas are in the developing areas …
$739,476
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea-View House for Investment in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula The Çukurbağ Peninsula, on…
$783,719
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Newly-Built Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is one …
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea and Castle Views and Smart Home Technology in Alanya The d…
$3,45M
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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