Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istanbul

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Maslak Mahallesi
26
Pendik
25
Zeytinburnu
25
Uemraniye
24
Merkez Mahallesi
21
Sariyer
20
Ayazaga Mahallesi
19
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
18
Show more
675 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,44M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€196,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€297,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€359,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€667,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request

Property types in Istanbul

apartments
houses

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir