  2. Turkey
  Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.

Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.

Turkey
from
$334,000
14
ID: 26640
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1269
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Metro
    Levent (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Nispetiye (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2025
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present you our project in the center of Istanbul, in the Besiktas district.

The entire city infrastructure is located near the project - shopping centers, historical sites, medical and educational institutions, public transport stops, the main transport highways of the city.

Distance to Nisantasi - 1 min, Medidiyeköy - 5 min, Taksim - 10 min, Sisli 1.6 km, Levent - 3 km, Maslak - 6 km.

The total development area is 5,000 m2, the complex consists of 4 blocks, a total of 115 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be completed in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.

Completion of construction:

  • Stage 1 Q4 2025
  • Stage 2 Q3 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Recreation areas
  • Landscaping
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Turkey

