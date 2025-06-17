Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.

We present you our project in the center of Istanbul, in the Besiktas district.

The entire city infrastructure is located near the project - shopping centers, historical sites, medical and educational institutions, public transport stops, the main transport highways of the city.

Distance to Nisantasi - 1 min, Medidiyeköy - 5 min, Taksim - 10 min, Sisli 1.6 km, Levent - 3 km, Maslak - 6 km.

The total development area is 5,000 m2, the complex consists of 4 blocks, a total of 115 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be completed in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.

Completion of construction:

Stage 1 Q4 2025

Stage 2 Q3 2026

Infrastructure: