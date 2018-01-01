Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound

Avanos, Turkey

Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!