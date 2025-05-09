Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye

A modern residential complex just 360 m from Yildiz metro station. The complex will have good infrastructure - 24-hour security, a gym, a kindergarten, green recreation areas, walking and cycling paths.

Extra opportunities

Installment

50% — initial payment, the remaining amount is paid within 24 months.

No title deed fee.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Besiktas is a green, safe and modern district on the shores of the Bosphorus in the European part of Istanbul, the commercial and cultural center of the city, home to famous palaces, luxury hotels and restaurants. New housing is rarely built here due to dense development and expensive land.

A project with a modern design and convenient transport accessibility. Nearby there is a metro station, schools, restaurants, cafes, hotels, cultural centers, the lively Barbaros Boulevard, and the Zorlu shopping and entertainment center.