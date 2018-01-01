  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound

Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€163,766
;
36
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ The location of the project makes it a great investment opportunity; due to its proximity to the Istanbul Canal and the Basin Express Road. The modern architecture and unique designs suit all tastes. The project is guaranteed by the Turkish government. The title deed is ready upon request. It is suitable for the procedures of owning real estate for Turkish citizenship. It is close to a major road network, the metro and Metrobus lines.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v tihom i spokoynom gorode Gechitkale Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€72,833
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€102,000
Residential complex Stylish apartments in the Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii - Mahmutlar Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€263,500
You are viewing
Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€163,766
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
from
€360,190
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Lara - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 147 m2. Distance to the sea 250 meters. Lara is an Antalya district located east of the city center. The coastline of the area is 18 km long, and life on the coast boils both day and night. It is noteworthy that Lara is mostly located on a rock, 30-40 meters above sea level. Access to water is difficult, but the enchanting species pay off this disadvantage. Several descents to the sea are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming. However, on the border with the Kundu area there are chic sandy beaches with a gentle entry into the water: you can relax with your children and not fear for their safety. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the entire beach is open to the public: many private beach clubs have fenced areas and offer a range of services for an additional fee. On the waterfront it is easy to find a place with a table, and nearby - to buy drinks and snacks at affordable prices. In Lara you can always have a picnic with sea views and get a portion of aesthetic pleasure. In the meantime, your kids will not have to miss: playgrounds overlooking the seascape are the hallmark of the area. Next to the embankment there is a chic park, equipped with tables and benches. To pass it completely, it will take a day or two. On the waterfront you can also see a small artificial waterfall. Near it there is an observation deck, which offers a chic view of the sea of azure color and the coast of Antalya. It is worth paying special attention to one of the main attractions of Lara - Duden Falls. The stormy natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even on hot summer days. We also recommend visiting a unique exhibition of sand sculptures, broadening your horizons and admiring the skill of professionals. The infrastructure of the area is sufficiently developed. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay: hospitals, pharmacies, kindergartens, Russian school, tourism college, offices, shops, numerous parks and fountains. There are 2 large shopping malls in the area, where you can buy everything you need. There are many restaurants and bars in the coastal strip overlooking the sea. The proximity of the airport, the development of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate. In the tourist season, real estate in Lara will not be empty and will provide a decent passive income to its owner. Construction work in Lara began more than 40 years ago. In this regard, there are not so many new buildings in the area as in Konyaalti. Apartments with their own infrastructure and sea views are less common, and the prices of apartments within the area are growing steadily. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey
from
€135,345
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, fitness, playground for children, indoor parking and ponds.
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Leave a request
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bolshim torgovym centrom i otelem v Stambule
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bolshim torgovym centrom i otelem v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€223,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 81.77 to 143 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go