Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye

Besiktas, Turkey
20
ID: 25198
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas

About the complex

Located in a project area of 53,181 m², complex will offer 41 splendid villas surrounded with nature in İstanbul Durusu - 46,678 m² of the project is comprised of green areas.

A meeting hall where you can manage your daily business inside carefully designed living spaces. Café and restaurant for you to spend time with your loved ones. Concierge to offer all services you need. Social facilities which are available to common use outside your private spaces include a tennis court, basketball court, mini football field, and children’s playground.

Using the 24/7 CCTV system, central and mobile security units keep everything under control in order to guarantee a peaceful and secure life for you and your loved ones.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Private indoor & outdoor garage space.
  • Home elevators will increase your quality of life by making it easier to move between floors and will make life even more comfortable for seniors or family members with disabilities.
  • The villas have an optional design. You may add a sauna, a private movie theatre or gym or any other facility to your villa in order to build the villa of your dreams.
  • Smart home system.
  • Optional - solar panel and vehicle charging stations.

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey

