  Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
€44,386
21
About the complex

Why this property؟ A focal point in European Istanbul, close to a very important transportation node. The surroundings are rich with modern malls and wholesale markets. Apartments with modern specifications and elegant, harmonious finishes. The project includes many facilities and services, in addition to a variety of stores. The title deeds are ready. In addition, the project meets the requirements of Turkish citizenship, and is ready to move in.
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€172,413
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Karakocali, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€194,000
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€124,000
Residential complex Nedvizhimost v novom proekte v Alanii Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Other complexes
Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,690
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Goldsun 13 is a modern residential complex within walking distance of the center of Mahmutlar. 300 meters from the sea. A complex of one block of 5 floors. With its own infrastructure and landscaping. Available on site: Recreation area sauna, gym, bicycle parking. Apartments 1 + 1 55 sqm are available for sale. Penthouses 2 + 1 110 sqm. In the finishing room, kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, in the bathrooms of the wall – ceramic tiles, high-quality modern ceramic flooring, interior panel doors, steel front door, air conditioning conclusions, installed water heaters. Infrastructure: - Supermarkets; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Fruit shops; - Educational center. Full legal support. Call or write, give a consultation for free!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€88,440
The year of construction 2020
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 61 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1, penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
