  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Besiktas
  4. Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.

Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,21M
BTC
14.3927091
ETH
754.3834197
USDT
1 196 308.2520552
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26143
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1083
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas
  • Metro
    Levent (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Nispetiye (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Cheaper than the developer by 40%

Exclusive price from our company:

Apartments 1+1 - from 1,210,000 USD not for sale from the developer
Apartments 2+1 - from 1,536,000 USD from the developer from 2,509,000 USD
Apartments 3+1 - from 1,909,200 USD from the developer from 3,877,000 USD
This project can be compared to a 7* hotel, the complex consists of 6 blocks, a total of 160 breathtaking apartments, the green area of ​​the complex occupies 60,000 m2.

A luxury home is a home that offers privileges thanks to its architectural details, balconies with a private pool and terraces with stunning views. This is a house that preserves the atmosphere of luxury in every detail, as well as concierge services for your convenience.

This property has already taken its place among the best projects in Turkey and around the world. Its individual approach and valuable materials give each house a unique character. The interiors with high ceilings, as well as spacious hallways and a chic atmosphere will make you feel perfect in every detail.

Nisantasi is the address of world-famous brands and top fashion designers. Stylish shops, each more stylish than the other, decorate Abdi Ipekci Street, one of the most expensive streets in the world, with their most popular designs.

It is a great luxury to be within walking distance of almost everything. Nisantasi is always at the center of art, fashion, shopping, business life, entertainment and taste.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pools
Indoor pools
SPA
Gym
Saunas and Turkish bath
Security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cozy apartment in a luxury complex in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$193,259
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$80,621
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$374,682
Residential quarter For sale apartments in Gold City in Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$144,143
Residential complex Ispartakule Family Residences 10th
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$349,115
You are viewing
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$189,018
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Metropolis Residence — Your Oasis of Comfort and Investment in Antalya Discover Metropolis Residence, a unique residential complex located just 3 km from the coastline in the prestigious Altıntaş district of Antalya. It’s the perfect place for living, relaxing, and investing. The compl…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$132,398
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$300,949
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court. Completion: 1st stage: 30/06/2024 2nd stage: 30/12/2024 3rd stage: 30/12/2025. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Highwa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications