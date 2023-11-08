Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Didim

Residential properties for sale in Didim, Turkey

apartments
4
houses
4
8 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Beautiful duplex apartments in the best area of the city of Didim, surrounded by pine groves…
€198,000
3 room house in Didim, Turkey
3 room house
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла дуплекс в ЖК Вид на бассейн 3+1 3 спальни  зал с открытой кухней 160 м2…
€202,000
Villa 3 room villa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Imagine that you wake up in a villa with sea views! You will get rid of fatigue and enjoy jo…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Separate villa in a luxury residential complex with an infrastructure of 5 * hotel! The comp…
€390,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The new LCD with sea views and just a 1-minute walk from the beach will become the most pres…
€413,000
1 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
New residential complex of excellent apartments and villas in Didim, the popular area of Akb…
€370,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Beautiful duplex apartments in the best area of the city of Didim, surrounded by pine groves…
€325,000

Properties features in Didim, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir