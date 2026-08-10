Residential properties for sale in Didim, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Didim
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Didim, Turkey

;
apartments
9
houses
4
13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
MODERNE WOHNANLAGE IN DIDIM STRANDNAH, ZENTRAL MEERBLICKGerman broker §34c Admission – secur…
$312,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 5
LUXURY APPLICATIONS IN DIDIM STANDARDS AND MEERBLICKEXKLUSIVER WOHNKOMPLEX MODERS DESIGN PER…
$266,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Apartment in Didim, Turkey
Apartment
Didim, Turkey
Area 307 m²
$1,45M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Akbuk, Turkey
Apartment
Akbuk, Turkey
Area 248 m²
$3,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Didim, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 5
A modern and luxurious residential project in Altınkum, Didim Turkeybroker commission free f…
$218,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury and modern complex VillaOffer you the opportunity to relax by the pool and enjoy your…
$384,360
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 4 rooms in Didim, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
$7,53M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
4 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
$8,02M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,60M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The project of apartments and villas is located in the picturesque Akbuk | Didim Bay on the …
$152,893
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project of apartments and villas is located in the picturesque Akbuk | Didim Bay on the …
$197,980
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex is located in the city of Didim, 200 meters from the Altinkum beach, nearby all …
$169,881
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The complex is located in the city of Didim, 200 meters from the Altinkum beach, nearby all …
$203,637
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go