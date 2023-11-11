UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Bayrakli
Residential properties for sale in Bayrakli, Turkey
apartments
25
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
1
1
30 m²
3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
25/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€530,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
23/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€528,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
20/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayrakl region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
10/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
5/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
4/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı 26 floors 226 residential property For …
€180,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
209 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€13,54M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
212 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€457,784
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
124 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€241,585
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€275,980
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
2
84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€170,859
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
2
84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€176,903
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
5
3
313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,57M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€588,039
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€862,383
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€737,580
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
166 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€625,144
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
192 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks…
€787,051
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
204 m²
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€651,452
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
5
2
280 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,26M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
214 m²
38
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€797
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
164 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€572
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
83 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€284,014
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL