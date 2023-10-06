UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Aegean Region
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
288 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
2
2
150 m²
3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€234,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
338 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
5
4
395 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
6
5
460 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
1
76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
3
Luxury Villas in Foca District With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€711,143
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€199,000
Recommend
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
6
1
320 m²
4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,17M
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Urla, Turkey
7
145 m²
2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
€2,32M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
5
364 m²
2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
3
386 m²
3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances
Altintas, Turkey
2
52 m²
8
New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and sports grounds, Altıntaş, Turkey We off…
€162,881
Recommend
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
13
497 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
3
79 m²
24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
€437,137
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
4
101 m²
3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Izmir, Turkey
4
163 m²
35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
€715,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Cesme, Turkey
4
162 m²
6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
€841,506
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Aegean Region, Turkey
3
160 m²
38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
€622,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
4
175 m²
3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€997,992
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
4
148 m²
2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
3
160 m²
6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
425 m²
2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
4
2
166 m²
5/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€636,000
Recommend
