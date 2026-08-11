Residential properties for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

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apartments
55
houses
39
94 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$207,100
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$333,661
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4 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
New Contemporary Villas in Kuşadası with Terraces and Pools Located in Aydın, Kuşadası is a …
$727,979
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Pools and Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşa…
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Villas with Pools Next to Golf Courses in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası is a popular coas…
$1,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Sea Views Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The villas for sale…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Close to the Ancient…
$589,433
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$452,597
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$120,808
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$416,070
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool within Walking Distance to the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın T…
$288,332
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 4 rooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$7,85M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$167,981
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2 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Newly Built Affordable Move-in Ready Semi-Detached Villa in Davutlar, Kuşadası The newly bui…
$166,428
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea View in a Secure Complex with Pool in Kuşadası Aydın The apartments with…
$337,583
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2 room house in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
$8,89M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$142,388
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Complex Walking Distance of the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish apartmen…
$278,934
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Apartment in Sogucak, Turkey
Apartment
Sogucak, Turkey
Area 416 m²
$5,75M
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3 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
$7,85M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
New Investment 1-Bedroom Residence Flat in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The residence flat is loc…
$177,216
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$453,054
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$590,094
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası Kadınlar Denizi The apart…
$221,973
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/3
New-Built Villas with Large Gardens Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası The villas are loca…
$1,88M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$123,586
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool within Walking Distance to the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın T…
$345,998
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$130,829
Leave a request
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