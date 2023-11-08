Residential properties for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
New apartment from the owner in Izmir (Kushadasi). Apartment 1 + 1, area 45 m2. Second floor…
€80,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€424,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
A complex of villas with 8 modern villas with sea views and the beautiful nature of Kushadas…
€255,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€140,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Apartments with sea and city views in the center of Kushadasi, where the most beautiful beac…
€86,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
The residence offers modern life with its location, special atmosphere, social, sports and c…
€187,100
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
The villas are located in the center of Kushadasa, just 150 meters from the sea, where histo…
€328,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€138,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
An excellent opportunity for investment and pre-purchase in the second phase of a summer tow…
€340,500
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€352,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
The project has 34 villas, 28 of them are 2 + 1 with an area of 85 m2 and 6 of them are 3 + …
€216,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Квартира в г. Кушадасы. На продажу в комплексе за городом в "Гольф клубе". Большой балко…
€120,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
€130,000
3 room house in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room house
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The villa for rent in a closed guarded village is not far from the center of Kushadas .In th…
€15,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Smart Home System It will be compatible with smart home system. All of our products in th…
€290,000
3 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
Total rooms: 3 5-floor building 3 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or terrace Inter…
€86,000
4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
Dreams Become True In The Most Magnıfıcent Complex In Kuşadası It is located in Ege stree…
€241,000
4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or terrace Swi…
€333,333
Villa 4 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at 800 m …
€292,000
2 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
A Living Area In Nature With Long Square Meters Of Landscape Area Total rooms: 3 1-flo…
€85,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is offering nature and modernity together and located in Ladies Beach of Kusadasi. …
€197,000
1 room apartment in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
2 X COMBATQUARTIERE IN THE SHOWER ELIT COMPLEX IN THE NEW KUSHADAS DISTRICT. WITH DEVELOPED …
€60,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kusadasi, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
3 room apartment in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/5
NEW QUARTERS IN THE POPULAR REGION OF CUSHADAS WITH DEVELOPED INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE SYSTEM …
€117,000
4 room house with Residence and citizenship, with Элитная вилла in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house with Residence and citizenship, with Элитная вилла
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa of traditional Mediterranean design in a closed elite sita..within walking d…
€500,000

