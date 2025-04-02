Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Guezelbahce, Turkey

3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guezelbahce, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guezelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
Nature View Apartments Close to Amenities in İzmir Güzelbahçe is a tranquil coastal town loc…
$460,034
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guezelbahce, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guezelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool and Garden Close to Daily Amenities in Izmir Güzelbahçe The…
$1,23M
4 bedroom house in Guezelbahce, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Guezelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in İzmir Güzelbahçe is a peaceful coastal …
$893,966
