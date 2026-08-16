Residential properties for sale in Foca, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Foça, Turkey

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apartments
4
houses
3
7 properties total found
Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$14,82M
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3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaside Villas in a Gated Complex in Foça, İzmir This project brings a new level of luxury v…
$377,097
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1 bedroom apartment in Foça, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
1 Bedroom Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in İzmir Foça These apartments in Foça district…
$185,078
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Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 690 m²
$7,66M
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Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$48,83M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Foça, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Spacious Villa with Parking in İzmir Foça This project redefines the luxury villa c…
$1,10M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
This exclusive villa is located on the serene sovalye Island, the only inhabited island in t…
$3,79M
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