Residential properties for sale in Torbali, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Torbali, Turkey

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$125,854
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1 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$94,274
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1 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$91,215
Leave a request
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