Residential properties for sale in Narlidere, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Narlıdere, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Narlıdere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Narlıdere, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa with Large Garden and Pool in a Project in İzmir Narlıdere Narlıdere is a district lo…
$1,78M
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