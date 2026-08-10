Residential properties for sale in Karsiyaka, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Karşıyaka, Turkey

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apartments
16
18 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Floor 9/9
Brand-New Seafront Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Karşıyaka, İzmir This brand-new duplex …
$1,05M
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1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Seaside Apartments near Amenities in İzmir Kaşıyaka These apartments in İzmir are located in…
$305,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments for Sale with Elevator and Balcony in Karşıyaka, İzmir The apartments are located…
$144,970
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/8
Newly Built Spacious Apartment with Sea View in a Seafront Location in İzmir Karşıyaka The s…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments Near the Sea with Indoor Parking in İzmir Karşıyaka These spacious apartments are…
$337,583
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/2
DESCRIPTION: A spacious 3+1 duplex apartment is for sale in Bostanlı, one of the most val…
Price on request
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Agency
Altincag International Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Brand New Duplex Apartments Near the Coast in İzmir The duplex apartments in İzmir are locat…
$178,336
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$948,008
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/6
Mid-Floor Apartments in an Elevator Building in İzmir Karşıyaka The apartments are situated …
$268,217
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/7
New Apartments in a Building with a Lift in İzmir Karşıyaka Center The apartments are locate…
$379,086
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment with Balcony for Sale in an Elevator Building in Karşıyaka İzmir The apartment are…
$142,157
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/7
New Apartments in a Building with a Lift in İzmir Karşıyaka Center The apartments are locate…
$273,913
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5 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 6/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$1,47M
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4 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$673,802
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1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$379,086
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1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with Balcony for Sale in an Elevator Building in Karşıyaka İzmir The apartment are…
$83,990
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1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Own a house in EKMAS Mavişehir, which rises in the most beautiful place of Mavişehir, one of…
$188,292
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Properties features in Karşıyaka, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
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