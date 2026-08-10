Residential properties for sale in Bornova, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Bornova, Turkey

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apartments
9
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/15
Apartments in a Complex with Expansive Facilities in İzmir Bornova is a rapidly developing r…
$199,945
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1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Located in izmir's central district of Bornova, these modern apartments offer a prime locati…
$157,929
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1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Want to earn passive income in dollars without the hassle? Your chance – TRYP by Wyndham apa…
$152,200
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/15
Apartments in a Complex with Expansive Facilities in İzmir Bornova is a rapidly developing r…
$291,339
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3 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/15
Apartments in a Complex with Expansive Facilities in İzmir Bornova is a rapidly developing r…
$421,979
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2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$232,377
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3 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$273,913
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3 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
FOLKART INCITY is just a few minutes away from everything the Uğur Schools make of Izmir wha…
$280,285
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1 room studio apartment in Naldoken Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Naldoken Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Номера в отеле Radisson Вы можете купить комнату целиком или по частям 0,25% (1/4) и 0,50…
$37,500
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