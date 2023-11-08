Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Konak, Turkey

apartments
36
36 properties total found
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Area 587 m²
Floor 31/35
€4,50M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Floor 23/35
€1,60M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 27/35
€890,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 25/35
€860,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 19/35
€830,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 18/35
€825,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 15/35
€800,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 13/35
€790,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 12/35
€785,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 11/35
€780,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 10/35
€775,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/35
€775,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/35
€755,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/35
€750,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/35
€745,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/35
€745,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/35
€740,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 8/35
€660,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 7/35
€655,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/35
€640,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/35
€635,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/35
€630,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/35
€630,000
3 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/35
€620,000
3 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 20/25
Price on request
2 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 10/25
Price on request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
€437,137
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 32
New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, T…
€1,24M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
€440,303
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€621,000
