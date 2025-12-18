Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Pamukkale, Turkey

apartments
8
8 properties total found
5 room apartment in Pamukkale, Turkey
5 room apartment
Pamukkale, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/4
$4,52M
Apartment in Pamukkale, Turkey
Apartment
Pamukkale, Turkey
Area 35 m²
$586,042
Apartment in Kale, Turkey
Apartment
Kale, Turkey
Area 387 m²
$1,70M
3 room apartment in Pamukkale, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pamukkale, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,87M
Apartment in Cankurtaran, Turkey
Apartment
Cankurtaran, Turkey
Area 532 m²
$2,15M
3 room apartment in Pamukkale, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pamukkale, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
$1,86M
2 room apartment in Pamukkale, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pamukkale, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
$1,52M
Apartment in Pamukkale, Turkey
Apartment
Pamukkale, Turkey
Area 292 m²
$8,22M
