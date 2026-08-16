Residential properties for sale in Dikili, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Dikili, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Denizkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Denizkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 340 m²
$7,73M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dikili, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dikili, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
$14,05M
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Apartment in Denizkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Denizkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$29,94M
Leave a request
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