Residential properties for sale in Menemen, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Menemen, Turkey

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apartments
6
8 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Menemen, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Menemen, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This 4-story building is situated in the vibrant Beyoglu district of Istanbul, one of the ci…
$646,786
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2 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Ready to Move City View Apartment in İzmir İzmir is known as a developed city with…
$115,575
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Menemen, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Menemen, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Located in Beyoglu, one of the most vibrant and strategic areas on the European side of ista…
$2,01M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas for Sale in İzmir Menemen Villakent Menemen Villakent is one of the areas l…
$473,858
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4 bedroom house in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached Houses with Gardens and Parking in İzmir Menemen Villakent Menemen Villakent …
$473,858
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Apartment in Menemen, Turkey
Apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Embrace coastal living with these stunning sea-view apartments located in a prestigious Çesm…
$140,382
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4 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
$419,078
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3 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 12
Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Tur…
$233,508
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