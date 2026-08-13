Residential properties for sale in Marmaris, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Marmaris, Turkey

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apartments
8
houses
5
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/3
$9,30M
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Villa 4 rooms in Sogut, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Sogut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
$38,37M
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Villa 4 rooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$20,35M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
$1,10M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
$280,724
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
$830,715
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
$380,410
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
$286,454
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5 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
$602,698
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
$630,198
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
$429,680
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
$386,254
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
$718,835
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