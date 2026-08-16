Residential properties for sale in Cigli, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Çiğli, Turkey

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apartments
7
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/9
Newly Built City-View Apartments in Çiğli İzmir İzmir is known as a well-developed city with…
$261,423
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$223,250
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/14
Apartments with Panoramic Sea, Forest, and City Views in Çiğli İzmir The apartments are loca…
$272,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$446,501
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/9
Newly Built City-View Apartments in Çiğli İzmir İzmir is known as a well-developed city with…
$345,865
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/14
Apartments with Panoramic Sea, Forest, and City Views in Çiğli İzmir The apartments are loca…
$129,555
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/14
Apartments with Panoramic Sea, Forest, and City Views in Çiğli İzmir The apartments are loca…
$115,095
Leave a request
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