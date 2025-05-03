Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Valencia
4
Benidorm
8
Alicante
25
Show more
12 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
It is located in the quiet area of Punta Prima just 300 meters from the nearest beach and cl…
$253,008
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Punta Prima is an urbanization at the foot of the sea, where you can enjoy water sports, lei…
$376,713
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
These stylish apartments are located in Dehesa de Campoamor, a prestigious coastal area of A…
$451,485
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 221 m2.Terrace: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$303,730
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Solarium: 67 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$295,494
Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

