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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Torrevieja
340
Valencia
4
Benidorm
15
Alicante
49
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24 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Exclusive luxury penthouse for sale in Delfin Natura, one of the most prestigious residentia…
$1,38M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace located only 200 meters from the bea…
$413,710
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Key ready exclusive high end duplex penthouse with private pool, large terrace and sea view …
$1,64M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive high end luxury penthouse with private pool and large roof top terrace on a golf c…
$1,10M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing penthouse with access to community pool and private rooftop terrace with panoramic m…
$355,831
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Calpe near Las Salinas These apartments…
$796,716
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Key ready fantastic beachfront penthouse with an amazing sea view, swimming pool and garden …
$745,507
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
Captivating penthouse with private rooftop terrace, spa access, and panoramic views, set in …
$410,471
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Newly built, key-ready apartment for resale. A unique opportunity to purchase a brand new, m…
$697,574
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea Views Apartments in Benitchell Alicante Costa Blanca Explore these spacious apartments, …
$545,425
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1
Amazing golf resort duplex with a spacious rooftop terrace and large community swimming pool…
$368,091
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$256,249
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$355,254
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, garden and stunning mountain view surrounded …
$236,642
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
$484,483
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
$408,042
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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