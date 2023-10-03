Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
€379,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
€187,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
€450,000

